Feb 6 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality Reit Inc:

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT - ‍ACQUIRED HAMPTON INN & SUITES BY HILTON ATLANTA-DOWNTOWN, HAMPTON INN & SUITES BY HILTON MEMPHIS-BEALE STREET FOR $63 MILLION​