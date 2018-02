Feb 22 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality Reit Inc:

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BLYTHE J. MCGARVIE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC - ‍MCGARVIE'S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF APPLE HOSPITALITY'S BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS​