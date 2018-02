BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT Qtrly ‍MFFO Per Share $0.36​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality Reit Inc:

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC QTRLY ‍MFFO PER SHARE $0.36​

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC QTRLY ACTUAL REVPAR $95.76 VERSUS $92.52

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC SEES 2018 ‍COMPARABLE HOTELS REVPAR GROWTH OF 0.0 PERCENT - 2.0 PERCENT​

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC QTRLY COMPARABLE HOTELS REVPAR $95.78 VERSUS $92.55

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC SEES ‍2018 NET INCOME $197 MILLION - $221 MILLION​