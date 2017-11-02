BRIEF-Apple Inc reports Q4 earnings per share of $2.07

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* Q4 earnings per share $2.07

* Q4 revenue $52.6 billion, up 12 percent from year-ago quarter

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $50.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says international sales accounted for 62 percent of the quarter’s revenue

* Sees Q1 revenue between $84 billion and $87 billion

* Apple Inc Q1 revenue view $84.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

* Sees Q1 operating expenses between $7.65 billion and $7.75 billion

* CEO Tim Cook says with new products, including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch Series 3, others, “looking forward to a great holiday season”

* Q4 iPhone sales 46.7 million units versus 45.5 million units last year

* Q4 Greater China revenue $9.80 billion versus $8.79 billion last year

* Q4 iPad sales 10.3 million units versus 9.3 million units last year

* Q4 Mac sales 5.4 million units versus 4.9 million units last year

* Q4 Mac revenue $7.17 billion versus $5.74 billion last year

* Q4 services revenue $8.50 billion versus $6.33 billion last year

* Q4 other products revenue $3.23 billion versus $2.37 billion last year

* Says Q4 2017 services revenue included favorable one-time adjustment of $640 million

* Says favorable adjustment to Q4 2017 services revenue was due to “change in estimate based on availability of additional supporting information” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: