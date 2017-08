BRIEF-Apple reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.67

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* Q3 earnings per share $1.67

* Q3 revenue $45.41 billion versus $42.36 billion last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $44.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International sales accounted for 61 percent of the quarter's revenue

* Sees Q4 revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion

* Q4 revenue view $49.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent

* Sees Q4 operating expenses between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion

* Says board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of the company's common stock

* Q3 iPhone sales 41 million units versus 40.4 million units last year

* Q3 Greater China revenue $8 billion versus $8.85 billion last year

* Q3 iPad sales 11.42 million units versus 9.95 million units last year

* Q3 Mac sales 4.29 million units versus 4.25 million units last year

* Q3 Mac revenue $5.59 billion versus $5.24 billion last year

* Q3 services revenue $7.27 billion versus $5.98 billion last year

* Q3 other products revenue $2.74 billion versus $2.22 billion last year

* Apple CFO Luca Maestri says "we reported unit and revenue growth in all our product categories in the June quarter"