BRIEF-Apple Says All Mac Systems And iOS Devices Are Affected By Vulnerabilities In ARM-Based, Intel CPUs

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* - INFORMS ABOUT SPECULATIVE EXECUTION VULNERABILITIES IN ARM-BASED AND INTEL CPUS

* - ALL MAC SYSTEMS AND IOS DEVICES ARE AFFECTED, BUT THERE ARE NO KNOWN EXPLOITS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS AT THIS TIME

* -APPLE WATCH IS NOT AFFECTED BY MELTDOWN‍​

* - SECURITY RESEARCHERS HAVE RECENTLY UNCOVERED SECURITY ISSUES KNOWN BY TWO NAMES, MELTDOWN AND SPECTRE

* IN THE COMING DAYS IT PLANS TO RELEASE MITIGATIONS IN SAFARI TO HELP DEFEND AGAINST SPECTRE‍​

* - CO HAS ALREADY RELEASED MITIGATIONS IN IOS 11.2, MACOS 10.13.2, AND TVOS 11.2 TO HELP DEFEND AGAINST MELTDOWN