FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
BRIEF-Apple says company has now surpassed 1.2 bln cumulative iPhones sold
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 晚上10点25分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Apple says company has now surpassed 1.2 bln cumulative iPhones sold

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says company has now surpassed 1.2 billion cumulative iPhones sold - conf call

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says company has increased production capacity for Airpods - conf call

* Apple Inc CFO says Q3 revenue from emerging markets outside of Greater China grew 19 percent from a year ago - conf call

* Apple Inc CFO says iPhone ASP was $606, up from $595 a year ago - conf call

* Apple Inc CFO says co reduced iPhone channel inventory by 3.3 million units in Q3 - conf call

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says Hong Kong continued to drag down Greater China segment in Q3 - conf call

* Apple Inc says Walmart will deploy more than 19,000 iPads to train up to 225,000 employees - conf call

* Apple Inc - "we do view that we have a responsibility in the u.s. To increase economic activity, including increasing jobs" - CEO Cook on conf call

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says co making "a big investment" in its autonomous systems project - conf call

* Apple Inc - "Autonomous systems can be used in a variety of ways, and a vehicle is only one" - CEO Cook on conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below