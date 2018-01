Jan 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* HOMEPOD ARRIVES FEBRUARY 9, AVAILABLE TO ORDER THIS FRIDAY

* APPLE INC - HOMEPOD ARRIVES IN STORES BEGINNING FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 AND IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE THIS FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 IN US, UK AND AUSTRALIA

* APPLE INC - HOMEPOD WILL ARRIVE IN FRANCE AND GERMANY THIS SPRING

* APPLE - HOMEPOD AVAILABLE AT AN APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $349 IN US, UK AND AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: