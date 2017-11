Nov 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :

* Apple CEO Tim Cook says in Q4, China had double-digit unit growth in iPhone - Conf Call

* Apple CFO Luca Maestri says Apple services revenue in Q4 includes a favorable one-time adjustment of $640 million - Conf Call

* Apple CEO Tim Cook says Q4 results and new products give Apple “great confidence” headed into the holiday season - Conf Call

* Apple CEO Tim Cook says "This is going to be the best holiday season yet"- Conf Call