BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers Of America says has received a written notice of default from MidCap Funding X trust

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - on Sept 2, co received a written notice of default, dated Sept 20, 2017 from MidCap Funding X trust

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - “‍strongly disagrees with lenders any event of default has occurred, is reserving all of options with to loan agreement​”

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - company and midcap funding x trust have begun discussions for forbearance of default - SEC filing