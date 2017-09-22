FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers Of America says has received a written notice of default from MidCap Funding X trust
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日 / 晚上8点41分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers Of America says has received a written notice of default from MidCap Funding X trust

1 分钟阅读

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - on Sept 2, co received a written notice of default, dated Sept 20, 2017 from MidCap Funding X trust

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - “‍strongly disagrees with lenders any event of default has occurred, is reserving all of options with to loan agreement​”

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - company and midcap funding x trust have begun discussions for forbearance of default - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2wbmTFB] Further company coverage:

