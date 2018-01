Jan 5 (Reuters) - Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc :

* APPLIANCE RECYCLING CENTERS OF AMERICA INC - ‍ON DEC. 30, 2017, CO, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH APPLIANCESMART HOLDINGS LLC

* APPLIANCE RECYCLING CENTERS OF AMERICA INC - ‍CO SOLD TO APPLIANCESMART HOLDINGS LLC​ ALL THE STOCK OF APPLIANCESMART IN EXCHANGE FOR $6.5 MILLION