FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies reports Q4 revenue of $8.3 mln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 中午11点51分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies reports Q4 revenue of $8.3 mln

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :

* Q4 revenue $8.3 million versus $12.1 million

* Q4 revenue view $11.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 ‍loss per share $0.18​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expected to initiate patient enrollment in XLRP program in Q1 of 2018

* Co believes its cash, cash equivalents, investments as of June 30 to be sufficient to fund planned programs for at least the next 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below