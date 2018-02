BRIEF-Applied Materials Quarterly GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.13

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc:

* APPLIED MATERIALS DELIVERS STRONG YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN QUARTERLY REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS INCLUDED A BENEFIT OF $0.04 THAT WAS DRIVEN BY RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* DOUBLES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY $6.0 BILLION

* ‍ON A GAAP BASIS, COMPANY INCREASED GROSS MARGIN BY 1.6 POINTS TO 45.7 PERCENT FOR QUARTER​

* APPLIED‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A DOUBLING OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK TO $0.20 PER SHARE

* BOARD ALSO APPROVED A NEW $6.0 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* FOR CURRENT AS ‍COMPARED TO Q1 OF FISCAL 2017, APPLIED GREW NET SALES BY 28 PERCENT TO $4.20 BILLION​

* NEW AUTHORIZATION IS INCREMENTAL TO $2.8 BILLION REMAINING IN PREVIOUSLY APPROVED AUTHORIZATION

* IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, APPLIED EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE IN RANGE OF $4.35 BILLION TO $4.55 BILLION

* NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.10 TO $1.18 FOR Q2 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02, REVENUE VIEW $4.24 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.98, REVENUE VIEW $4.12 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S