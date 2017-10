Oct 4 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc - on September 28, 2017, co entered into credit facility with branch banking and trust company - SEC filing

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc - credit facility provides company with a three year, $50 million, revolving line of credit

* Applied Optoelectronics - borrowings under credit facility will bear interest at rate equal to 1 month Libor plus 1.50% Source: (bit.ly/2fRnr0u) Further company coverage: