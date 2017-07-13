FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天内
BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics says expects Q2 2017 Results to exceed guidance
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 下午12点54分 / 22 天内

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics says expects Q2 2017 Results to exceed guidance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc:

* Applied Optoelectronics expects second quarter 2017 results to exceed guidance

* Expects Q2 revenue $117.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.2 million

* Q2 2017 preliminary GAAP And Non-GAAP gross margin in range of 45.0% to 45.4%

* Sees Q2 2017 preliminary GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in range of $1.37 to $1.42

* Sees Q2 2017 preliminary non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in range of $1.31 to $1.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $110.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below