BRIEF-Appvion Inc ‍Filed For Court Approval Of Stalking Horse Asset Purchase Agreement

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Appvion Inc:

* ‍FILED MOTION IN U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR APPROVAL OF A STALKING HORSE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT BID FROM GROUP OF ITS LENDERS​

* ‍STALKING HORSE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT BID FROM GROUP OF ITS LENDERS TO ACQUIRE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF APPVION‘S ASSETS IN A SALE PROCESS

* ‍AGREEMENT WITH PURCHASER PROVIDES A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $325 MILLION PLUS ASSUMPTION OF SUBSTANTIAL LIABILITIES​

* ‍COURT IS SCHEDULED TO CONSIDER PROPOSED BID PROCEDURES ON MARCH 1, 2018​