July 21 (Reuters) - ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS AND ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCE PLANS TO CO-DEVELOP NOVEL BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY FOR TUMOR-DIRECTED IMMUNOTHERAPY

* ‍PARTIES WILL JOINTLY OWN AND SHARE EQUALLY IN DEVELOPMENT COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ADVANCING THIS CANDIDATE THROUGH TO END OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT​