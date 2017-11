Nov 28 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc:

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO CONDUCT PHASE 2 STUDY OF OTLERTUZUMAB IN PERIPHERAL T-CELL LYMPHOMA

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC- ‍EXPECTS TO FILE 2 IND APPLICATIONS IN 2018 FOR 2 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY CANDIDATES, APVO436 AND APVO210​