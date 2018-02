BRIEF-Aptiv Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.77 From Continuing Operations

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aptiv Plc:

* APTIV REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, EXCEEDING COMPANY‘S PREVIOUS OUTLOOK

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $3.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.28 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28 INCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍INTEREST EXPENSE FOR Q4 TOTALED $37 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO $33 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.​

* SEES Q1 2018 NET SALES OF $3,275 MILLION - $3,375 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $750 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.17 - $1.22

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $5.00 - $5.20

* SEES 2018 NET SALES $13,400 MILLION - $13,800 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO APTIV $0.95​

* ‍TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 WAS $135 MILLION, RESULTING IN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 39%, COMPARED TO A TAX BENEFIT OF $4 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​