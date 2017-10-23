FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aqua Metals expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 下午1点38分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Aqua Metals expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc

* Aqua Metals provides update on plant’s operations

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍ expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍ramp up of AquaRefined lead production expected to continue through Q4 and into 2018 as modules are brought on-line, shifts are added​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Aqua Metals expects to ramp lead production of its aquarefining modules in Q1 of 2018​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍has provided following update on operations at its McCarran, Nevada facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below