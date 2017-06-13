FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月内
BRIEF-Aquabounty acquires fish farming facility in Indiana
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月13日 / 上午11点11分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Aquabounty acquires fish farming facility in Indiana

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Aquabounty Technologies:

* Aquabounty acquires fish farming facility in Indiana

* Deal for ‍$14.0 million​

* ‍Aquabounty continues to evaluate additional opportunities for larger production facilities in both United States and Canada​

* Once fully operational, current facility will have an expected annual capacity of 1200 metric tons

* Entered into agreement to purchase certain assets of Bell Fish Company, including its farming facility in Albany, Indiana​

* If anticipated timelines for deal are achieved, fish farming facility's first harvest could come as soon as Q3 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

