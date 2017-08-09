BRIEF-AquaVenture Holdings announces Q2 loss per share $0.21

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AquaVenture Holdings Ltd

* AquaVenture Holdings Limited announces second quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $29.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $119 million to $122 million

* Company has decided to change its guidance policy to focus on results generated from its existing asset base

* When 2017 guidance was originally developed, company incorporated projected results from unannounced acquisitions.

* Excluding unannounced deals, full year 2017 outlook was revised to be between $119 and $122 million

* FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA expected between $34 and $37 million

* AquaVenture Holdings Ltd - ‍Recently closed on a new debt financing which replaces majority of existing debt at a lower cost​

