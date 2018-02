Feb 9 (Reuters) - Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AQUINOX PROVIDES ENROLLMENT UPDATE FOR LEADERSHIP 301 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ROSIPTOR

* AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ENROLLMENT TARGET REACHED IN LEADERSHIP 301 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ROSIPTOR; TOPLINE DATA ON TRACK FOR Q3 2018 ANNOUNCEMENT