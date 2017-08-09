BRIEF-Aralez qtrly loss per share ‍$0.42​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aralez reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍total revenues for 3 months ended June 30, 2017 were $27.6 million compared to $12.6 million for three months ended June 30, 2016​

* Qtrly loss per share ‍$0.42​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍as of June 30, 2017 company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $55.8 million​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company currently believes it has sufficient cash to fund operations for at least next 12 months​