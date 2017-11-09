FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aralez sees 2018 net revenues $140 mln to $160 mln‍​
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午12点47分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Aralez sees 2018 net revenues $140 mln to $160 mln‍​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez announces third quarter 2017 financial results and achieves profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the first time in the third quarter

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍provides updated 2017 full-year guidance and preliminary 2018 full-year outlook​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍plans to implement further financial improvements designed to streamline U.S. business​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍net loss in Q3 of 2017 was $24.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share​

* Qtrly total revenues, net $24.3 million versus $13.6 mln‍​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍updated 2017 net revenues to be in a range of $95 million to $105 million​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees 2018 net revenues $140 million to $160 million‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below