BRIEF-Aramark Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Aramark:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS AND INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* Q1 SALES ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $4.0 BILLION

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK INCREASES DUE TO TAX REFORM BENEFIT​

* ‍ CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 FULL-YEAR FREE CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $400 MILLION​

* ‍2018 OUTLOOK NOW INCLUDES ABOUT 20 CENTS EXPECTED BENEFIT RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.15 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56, REVENUE VIEW $3.87 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: