BRIEF-Aramark to buy Avendra and AmeriPride in deals totaling $2.35 bln
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 凌晨4点46分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Aramark to buy Avendra and AmeriPride in deals totaling $2.35 bln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aramark

* Announces two strategic and transformative acquisitions

* Says ‍ entered into a definitive agreement under which Aramark will acquire Avendra for a purchase price of $1.35 billion​

* Says ‍will acquire AmeriPride for a purchase price of $1.0 billion​

* Says ‍anticipates annual cost synergies of approximately $70 million from AmeriPride deal​

* Says ‍will finance transactions through issuance of new debt, and has received fully committed financing​

* Says ‍anticipates annual procurement cost synergies of approximately $40 million from Avendra deal​

* Says ‍board of directors of Aramark has unanimously approved both transactions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

