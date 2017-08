July 26 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc:

* Aratana Therapeutics announces positive results for at-003

* Aratana Therapeutics Inc - ‍results from study met protocol-defined efficacy success criteria, which were statistically significant for at-003​

* Aratana Therapeutics announced positive results of a pivotal field effectiveness study evaluating at-003 in cats under an fda-concurred protocol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: