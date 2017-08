June 27 (Reuters) - ARBONIA AG:

* ‍HAS SOLD LAST COMPANY WITHIN COATINGS BUSINESS UNIT. SWISS INVESTMENT COMPANY HELVETICA CAPITAL AG (HELVETICA) IS ACQUIRING INDUSTRIELACK GROUP (ILAG) RETROSPECTIVELY, AS OF 1 JANUARY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)