BRIEF-Arbor Realty Trust Inc reports Q2 ‍GAAP net income of $0.21​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Arbor Realty Trust Inc
* Arbor Realty Trust reports second quarter 2017 results and declares common stock dividend
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.22
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - qtrly AFFO of $0.22 per diluted common share
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc qtrly GAAP net income of $0.21
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc qtrly diluted FFO per share $0.23
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arbor Realty Trust - exercised option to fully internalize management team and terminate existing management agreement with its external manager
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - qtrly net interest income $14.06 million versus $17.27 million
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - on May 31, 2017, company paid $25.0 million in consideration of internalization