BRIEF-Arbutus Announces Departure Of CFO Bruce Cousins

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* ARBUTUS ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; APPOINTS INTERIM CFO

* BRUCE COUSINS, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, IS LEAVING CO BUT WILL REMAIN AVAILABLE ON A CONSULTING BASIS

* ‍KOERT VANDENENDEN, ARBUTUS’ VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍COMPANY WILL PROMPTLY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.​