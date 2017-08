BRIEF-Arbutus Biopharma Q2 loss per share $0.33

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp

* Arbutus announces corporate update and second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.28

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.0 million versus $300,000

* Q2 revenue view $592,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arbutus Biopharma - ‍as at June 30, 2017, arbutus had cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted investments totaling $115.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: