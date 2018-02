BRIEF-Arbutus Consolidates HBV Business Around Warminster, PA Site

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - SITE CONSOLIDATION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING TO BETTER ALIGN ITS HBV BUSINESS IN WARMINSTER, PA

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - TO ACHIEVE ALIGNMENT, CO WILL REDUCE ITS GLOBAL WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 31 PERCENT AND PLANS TO CLOSE ITS BURNABY FACILITY

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - WILL INCUR RESTRUCTURING COSTS RELATED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION AND SITE CLOSURE OF ABOUT $5.0 MILLION

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - ‍RESTRUCTURING COSTS WILL BE PRIMARILY PAID IN CASH IN Q2 OF 2018​