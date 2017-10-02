FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arbutus to Receive $116 Million Strategic Investment from Roivant Sciences
2017年10月2日 / 上午11点25分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Arbutus to Receive $116 Million Strategic Investment from Roivant Sciences

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* Signed share purchase agreement with Roivant Sciences for sale of convertible preferred shares for $116.4 million

* Intends to use proceeds from sale to further develop, advance its clinical, preclinical HBV pipeline programs

* Roivant will invest preferred shares which will be convertible into common shares at conversion price of $7.13/share

* Roivant has agreed to a four year lock‐up period for the preferred shares investment and its existing holdings in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

