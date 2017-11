Nov 1 (Reuters) - ARC Document Solutions Inc -

* ARC Document Solutions reports results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 sales fell 4 percent to $96.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 to $0.15

* Qtrly loss per share $‍0.32​

* Qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.01​