June 23 (Reuters) - ARC Group Worldwide Inc-

* ARC Group Worldwide announces new interim chief executive officer and board member

* Says Drew M. Kelley appointed interim ceo

* ARC Group Worldwide Inc- appointment of Drew M. Kelley will be effective July 1, 2017

* ARC Group Worldwide Inc- Kelley is replacing Jason T. Young