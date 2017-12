Dec 18 (Reuters) - Arc Logistics Partners LP:

* ARC LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF MERGER

* ARC LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP - CURRENTLY EXPECT TO CLOSE PROPOSED TRANSACTION ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 21, 2017

* ARC LOGISTICS PARTNERS - ABOUT 99.38 PCT OF CO'S COMMON UNITS VOTED IN FAVOR OF APPROVAL OF MERGER AGREEMENT