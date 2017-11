Nov 16 (Reuters) - Arca Biopharma Inc

* Arca Biopharma announces issuance of European patent for treating cardiovascular diseases and conditions with a new chemical entity utilizing genetic targeting

* Arca Biopharma- believes current cash, cash equivalents,marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its operations through end of Q2 of 2018