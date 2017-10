BRIEF-ARCH BIOPARTNERS INITIATES MANUFACTURING PROCESS FOR METABLOK

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Arch Biopartners Inc:

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS INITIATES MANUFACTURING PROCESS FOR METABLOK

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS - ENGAGED CSBIO TO BEGIN MANUFACTURING PROCESS FOR METABLOK DRUG CANDIDATE FOR TREATING INFLAMMATION, CANCER METASTASIS AND SEPSIS​

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC - ‍ARCH IS PLANNING A PHASE I HUMAN TRIAL TO EVALUATE METABLOK‘S SAFETY AND PHARMACOKINETIC PROFILE​

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC- ‍INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA IS CURRENTLY BEING PREPARED BY METABLOK TEAM FOR SUBMISSION IN 2018​