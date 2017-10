Oct 12 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces preliminary catastrophe loss estimates

* Arch Capital Group Ltd - ‍company’s 2017 Q3 results will be negatively impacted by a set of catastrophic events​

* Arch capital - ‍after-tax preliminary range $285-$345 million for catastrophic events across operating segments, net of reinsurance & reinstatement premiums​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: