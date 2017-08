BRIEF-Arch Capital Q2 earnings per share $1.25

July 26 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd:

* Arch Capital Group Ltd reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $1.21

* Q2 earnings per share $1.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arch Capital Group Ltd - ‍gross premiums written by insurance segment in 2017 Q2 were 2.4% lower than in 2016 Q2​

* Arch Capital Group Ltd - qtrly ‍net premiums written were 3.6% lower than in 2016 Q2​

* Qtrly gross premiums written $1.61 billion versus $1.33 billion

* Qtrly net premiums written $1.25 billion versus $1.02 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: