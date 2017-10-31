FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arch Coal Inc. Reports Q3 earnings per share $2.83
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 上午10点57分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Arch Coal Inc. Reports Q3 earnings per share $2.83

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc

* Arch Coal, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $613.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.4 million

* Arch Coal Inc - ‍announces $200 million increase in share repurchase authorization​

* Arch Coal Inc- ‍now expects to sell between 90 million tons and 96 million tons of thermal coal in 2017​

* Arch Coal Inc - ‍now expects to sell between 6.6 million tons and 6.8 million tons of coking coal in 2017​

* Arch Coal Inc - ‍Arch has lowered its coking coal sales volume guidance for 2017​

* Arch Coal Inc - sees ‍2017 capital expenditures between $52 million to $58​ million

* Arch Coal Inc - qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $2.54​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below