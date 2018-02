Feb 22 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc:

* ARCHROCK, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $208.9 MILLION VERSUS $193.8 MILLION

* Q4 AND FY 2017 RESULTS INCLUDE AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $53.4 MILLION FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT