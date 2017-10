BRIEF-ArcLight Capital and BP expand west coast midstream collaboration

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Arclight Capital Partners:

* Arclight Capital Partners- One of affiliates acquired 30% interest in entity that owns olympic pipeline from Arco Midcon LLC,affiliate of BP Pipelines

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners - Granted transmontaigne partners right of first offer to purchase co’s interest in entity that owns olympic pipeline​

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners - BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. will continue to operate pipeline under a multi-year operating agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: