BRIEF-Arclight Capital to enter into JV with BP West Coast Products

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Arclight Capital Partners:
* Arclight Capital to enter into joint venture with BP West Coast Products LLC
* Arclight Capital Partners- JV to be anchored initially by acquisition of 2 large-scale refined product terminals in Seattle, Washington & Portland
* Arclight Capital Partners- TLP Management Services LLC, an Arclight affiliate, will operate terminals under a multi-year operating agreement
* Arclight Capital Partners- intends to grant Transmontaigne Partners LP a right of first offer to purchase Arclight's interest in JV