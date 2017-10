Oct 23 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc

* Arconic announces business leadership changes

* Arconic Inc - ‍Eric Roegner appointed head of Engineered Products & Solutions​

* Arconic Inc - ‍Tim Myers to lead Global Rolled Products And Transportation & Construction Solutions​

* Arconic Inc - ‍Eric Roegner succeeds Karl Tragl who will leave company​