Oct 23 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc

* Arconic appoints Charles “Chip” Blankenship Chief Executive Officer; John Plant named Chair of the Board

* Arconic Inc - ‍Blankenship previously led GE Aviation’s Commercial Engines Operation​

* Arconic Inc - ‍Plant succeeds Pat Russo, who stepped into role of Chair of Board on an interim basis in April 2017​

* Arconic Inc- ‍appointed Charles "Chip" Blankenship as CEO effective January 15, 2018​