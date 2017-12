BRIEF-Arconic Divests Its Latin America Extrusions Business

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ARCONIC DIVESTS ITS LATIN AMERICA EXTRUSIONS BUSINESS

* ARCONIC INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ARCONIC WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION IN CASH FOR LAE BUSINESS​

* ARCONIC INC - ‍ BUSINESS IS PART OF COMPANY‘S TRANSPORTATION AND CONSTRUCTION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT​

* ARCONIC INC - DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* ARCONIC INC - RESTRUCTURING-RELATED CHARGE PRIMARILY RELATES TO NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT OF NET BOOK VALUE OF BUSINESS

* ARCONIC INC - ‍ RESTRUCTURING-RELATED CHARGE IS A SPECIAL ITEM AND WILL NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN Q4 OF 2017​

* ARCONIC - WILL RECOGNIZE RESTRUCTURING-RELATED CHARGE REPRESENTING LOSS ON SALE OF ABOUT $40 MILLION AFTER-TAX, OR $0.08 PER DILUTED SHARE, IN Q4 2017

* ARCONIC - POST REGULATORY, ANTI-TRUST REVIEWS, OWNERSHIP OF LATIN AMERICA EXTRUSIONS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO A UNIT OF HYDRO EXTRUDED SOLUTIONS