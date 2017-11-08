BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc
* Arcos dorados reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $842.5 million
* Arcos dorados holdings inc qtrly systemwide comparable sales rose 20.3% year-over-year, or 10.4% excluding venezuela
* Arcos dorados - expects total proceeds from re-development initiative to reach about $170 million with final amounts to be collected by end of 2017
* Arcos dorados holdings inc - does not expect a material impact on its financial results due to hurricanes irma and maria
* Arcos dorados holdings inc - does not expect a material impact on its financial results due to hurricanes irma and maria

* Arcos dorados holdings inc - working to cover impact of hurricane damages, expects majority of its restaurants back in operation by end of year