BRIEF-Arcos Dorados statement on impact from hurricanes irma and maria and mexican earthquakes
2017年9月26日 / 下午12点45分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados statement on impact from hurricanes irma and maria and mexican earthquakes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos Dorados statement on impact from hurricanes Irma and Maria and mexican earthquakes

* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - ‍given impact of hurricanes, most of our more than 100 restaurants in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands remain closed​

* Arcos Dorados-‍in process of making full assessment of impact to employees, operations from hurricanes Irma, Maria and recent earthquakes in Mexico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

